Mary J. Petroski
Spring Lake Heights - Mary J. (nee Butler) Petroski, 83 of Spring Lake Heights passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home.
Mary was born in Manhattan, NY and had resided in Elmhurst, NY before moving to Spring Lake Heights in 1996.
Mary was a devout member of St. Catharine's and St. Margaret's Parish, Spring Lake. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
She was predeceased by her parents Martin and Catherine (nee Horgan) Butler, her husband Richard J. Petroski in February 2009, and her sisters Catherine Eustace and Joan Marquart.
Surviving are her devoted children and their spouses; son Martin and Susan of West Babylon, NY, son Frank and Christine of Clayton, NC, daughter Jeannie and Ben Ford of Dubuque, Iowa, and Ellen and Greg Brower of West Nyack, NY, her 11 grandchildren; Lucas, Erin, Caroline, Jake, Kayla, Connor, Christina, Patrick, Emma, Lily, and Jack and her 4 loving grandpuppies.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019