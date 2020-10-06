1/1
Mary Jane Harris
Mary Jane Harris

Wall Township - Mary Jane Harris (known to everyone as Jane), 76, of Wall Township passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Jane grew up in Kearny, New Jersey and enjoyed the beach at her family's summer home in Sea Girt. After graduating from Kearny High School in 1962, Jane attended Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC. She lived in Wall Township for over 50 years and loved spending time with her family and dear friends.

After being a homemaker for many years, Jane worked at the Women's Center of Monmouth County which is now 180 Turning Lives Around. She was licensed by the State of New Jersey as a clinical alcohol and drug counselor and helped women who were victims of domestic abuse and suffered from addiction. She helped identify addiction, recommended treatment to patients at Monmouth Medical Center, and worked to provide life skills education and transitional housing for women and their children. Jane loved her career but had been enjoying retirement for several years.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Eileen Salzmann. She is survived by her three children, Kevin Harris (Gina Harris) and Laura Bedle of Point Pleasant and Brian Harris of Brick. Also surviving are her brothers, William Salzmann (Ann Salzmann) of Champaign, Illinois and Walter Salzmann (Susan Salzmann) of Sea Girt. Jane will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Charles Ross, Jessica Ross, Ryan Bedle, Nicole Bedle, her nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall Township. Funeral Service will be at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.

Jane had a sweet love for animals and always requested donations to an animal shelter instead of gifts for herself. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a favorite animal charity would be very much appreciated.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
