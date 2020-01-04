Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Riehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Riehl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Riehl Obituary
Mary Jane Riehl

Tinton Falls - Riehl, Mary Jane, 73 of Tinton Falls, N.J. formerly of Indianola, Iowa passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. She was born in Earlham, Iowa to the late Loren and Velma Goodwin. Mary Jane was a logistics manager at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown for 32 years. She enjoyed researching her ancestry, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Mary Jane is predeceased by her step father, Ernest Patterson; a son, David; a daughter, Kathrine; a brother, Loren Goodwin and a sister, Sherry Tish.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, William C. Riehl, Jr.; a beloved son, William C. Riehl III and many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be visitation on Monday January 6, 2020 from 3-7 PM and a celebration of life prayer service on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 11 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 27106 New York, N.Y. 10087-7106.

Please visit Mary Jane's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -