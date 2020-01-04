|
Mary Jane Riehl
Tinton Falls - Riehl, Mary Jane, 73 of Tinton Falls, N.J. formerly of Indianola, Iowa passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. She was born in Earlham, Iowa to the late Loren and Velma Goodwin. Mary Jane was a logistics manager at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown for 32 years. She enjoyed researching her ancestry, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Mary Jane is predeceased by her step father, Ernest Patterson; a son, David; a daughter, Kathrine; a brother, Loren Goodwin and a sister, Sherry Tish.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, William C. Riehl, Jr.; a beloved son, William C. Riehl III and many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be visitation on Monday January 6, 2020 from 3-7 PM and a celebration of life prayer service on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 11 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 27106 New York, N.Y. 10087-7106.
Please visit Mary Jane's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020