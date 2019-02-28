|
|
Mary Jane Steib
Pine Beach - Mary Jane Steib, 74, of Pine Beach, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Canton, Ohio to Nicholas and Anna Pastor, she grew up alongside her cherished sister Patricia. She graduated from Timken High School and then attended nearby Walsh College. It was there where she hit her first jackpot and met the love of her life, John S. Steib, on the library steps. Their amazing life together started on June 18, 1966 when they married. Her husband whisked her away to beautiful Ocean County, New Jersey in 1970 where she raised a wonderful son and two daughters, obtained her bachelor's degree in education at Georgian Court College, and started a career in government finance. Ever one to take a chance she rolled the dice again starting a new business with her husband and children, Water Works Pool Service and Supply was born in 1978. From that point on her adventures never stopped, she traveled the world with her husband and family, enjoying day trips to Atlantic City , Broadway shows in New York, family trips to Disney World, and places of adventure in Europe, Asia and Africa. Among her many titles were Chief Financial Officer in Pine Beach, NJ, helping children as a teacher's aide in the Toms River Schools System, owner of the family business, mother, wife, grammy, and a woman who never once stopped taking care of others. Predeceased by her husband in 2012, she is survived by her son, Christopher Steib, daughter Kathryn Stegemann and her husband Heath, daughter Leslie Florke, and her sister Patricia Trubisky along with her Ohio family. Extended family includes Jody Nolan, Melissa Brownlee, and Michele Moutal. She will be remembered for her generosity and kindness to others and to say she will be missed is a huge understatement. For once in her life, she was early.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to at www.st.jude.org in memory of Mary Jane Steib.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019