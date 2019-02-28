Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
For more information about
Mary Steib
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
685 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Steib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Steib


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane Steib Obituary
Mary Jane Steib

Pine Beach - Mary Jane Steib, 74, of Pine Beach, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Canton, Ohio to Nicholas and Anna Pastor, she grew up alongside her cherished sister Patricia. She graduated from Timken High School and then attended nearby Walsh College. It was there where she hit her first jackpot and met the love of her life, John S. Steib, on the library steps. Their amazing life together started on June 18, 1966 when they married. Her husband whisked her away to beautiful Ocean County, New Jersey in 1970 where she raised a wonderful son and two daughters, obtained her bachelor's degree in education at Georgian Court College, and started a career in government finance. Ever one to take a chance she rolled the dice again starting a new business with her husband and children, Water Works Pool Service and Supply was born in 1978. From that point on her adventures never stopped, she traveled the world with her husband and family, enjoying day trips to Atlantic City , Broadway shows in New York, family trips to Disney World, and places of adventure in Europe, Asia and Africa. Among her many titles were Chief Financial Officer in Pine Beach, NJ, helping children as a teacher's aide in the Toms River Schools System, owner of the family business, mother, wife, grammy, and a woman who never once stopped taking care of others. Predeceased by her husband in 2012, she is survived by her son, Christopher Steib, daughter Kathryn Stegemann and her husband Heath, daughter Leslie Florke, and her sister Patricia Trubisky along with her Ohio family. Extended family includes Jody Nolan, Melissa Brownlee, and Michele Moutal. She will be remembered for her generosity and kindness to others and to say she will be missed is a huge understatement. For once in her life, she was early.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to at www.st.jude.org in memory of Mary Jane Steib.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now