Mary Jane Widler
Mary Jane Widler

Whiting - Mary Jane Widler, 100, of Whiting, NJ passed away October 24, 2020. Born in Toledo, OH to Col. John R. and Mary Post Harris, she was raised in Scranton, PA, moving with her own family to Hopatcong, NJ in 1964 before relocating to Whiting in 1978. She was a devoted member of Community Reformed Church and the residence clubs in Villages Seven and Three. She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2005 and her two brothers Robert and Donald Harris. She is survived by daughters Mary Louise Jenkins, Scranton, PA, Judith Jane Widler, Clarks Summit, PA, granddaughter Jennifer and husband Brian Fallon Sr. and great-grandson Brian Fallon Jr. all of Scranton. A private memorial prayer service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Community Reformed Church, 36 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
