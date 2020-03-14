|
|
Mary Janet Korba
Lakewood - Mary Janet Korba, age 82, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ. Born in Philadelphia to John and Nancy Fisher, she married and moved to New Jersey in 1969. In Philadelphia she managed a travel agency and continued to work in the at field after moving to Cranford. In 1984, she became Director of the Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) Program for the Plainfield and Summit YWCA's. After she retired in 2000, she returned as Director of Human Resources for the Plainfield YWCA for several years. Janet was a member of the choir at St. Michael's Church, Cranford and a 45 plus year member of the Cranes Ford Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald Korba.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Korba, of Plainfield, David Korba and wife Heather of Toms River, and grandsons Teigen Korba and Tyler Tobin. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and can be sent in memory to -Janet Korba '54- to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 10th and Lycoming Sts., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Friends are welcome to attend Mass at St. Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30AM. Interment of cremated remains will be held at Holy Seplecher Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020