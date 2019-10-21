|
|
Mary Jaworski
Oceanport/Toms River - Mary L Jaworski, of Toms River and Oceanport, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born in 1924, she was married in 1946 to the late Stanley (Stas) Jaworski, a well known singer and bandleader in the NJ and NY Polish-American community.
Mary was the third of four children born to Mary and Charles Lorenz of Irvington, NJ. She had a long and beautiful relationship with her sisters, Joan and Leona (deceased) and her surviving brother, Charles.
Besides supporting her husband's music business (as business secretary and the band's "girl singer"), she had a career as Executive Secretary to the CEO of Borden Metal Products and later (for 28 years) as a Recording Secretary and assistant to Mayor James Conlon of Union Twp., NJ. She was a graduate of Irvington High School and the Whitman Secretarial School.
Mary was the beloved matriarch of the NJ Jaworski family including two sons; Peter and Stanley Jr. Of late, she lived with Peter and his wife Suzanne of Oceanport and was dearly loved by her grandchildren; Andrea, Laura and longtime companion, Kent Porter, and Peter Jr. She is treasured by her surviving brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Gertrude Lorenz and their large family in Orlando, FL.
She had a rich and busy life, beloved by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary and Stas, members of the greatest generation, were members of the Polish-American Club and St. Joseph's Parish, both in Toms River.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, October 24th from 4pm to 8pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th, 10am at St. Dorothea's RC Church in Eatontown followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.
Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019