|
|
Mary Jean Stellmann
Lincroft - Mary Jean Stellmann was welcomed to the Gates of Heaven on March 10, 2020.
She was born on April 20th, 1947 to parents Louis and Josephine Ventrello. Mary spent her young life in Brooklyn with her parents and siblings, Debbie and Joey. She attended grade school at Our Lady of Lords and attended William H. Maxwell High School. You could often find her working at her father's candy store "The Sugar Bowl". When she wasn't working, she enjoyed old time games like pick up sticks, punch ball and patsy. She loved to roller skate. She also enjoyed attending St. Michaels dances with her friends. She often looked after her brother Joey, who was 15 years younger. Her parents unfortunately passed on a very young age; Joey became another son to her. She dreamed of being married with children of her own and met the love of her life, Richard G. Stellmann Sr. in 1964. They married in 1966 when she was 19 years old. Together they raised three children in Richmond Hill, Queens NY.
Mary is survived by her devoted children, Dawn Gervase of Middletown, NJ, Richard G. Stellmann Jr. of Merrick, NY and Josephine Lanzetta of Middletown, NJ. Sons-in-law James Gervase and Edward Lanzetta and Daughter in-law Jennifer Stellmann. Mary was the very loving and proud "Nanny" of David James, Joseph Richard, Sonny James, Gina Marie, Mia Riley, Shane Ryan, Edward Richard, JoLee Rose and Sara Elizabeth. She is also survived by her siblings Deborah Guerra and Joseph Ventrello.
She is predeceased by her adoring husband, Richard G. Stellmann Sr. and her parents, Louis and Josephine Ventrello.
Mary was larger than life. Everywhere she went, she was admired and loved. She has graced every doorstep with baked goods and hand-written cards. She let everyone in her life know how much they were appreciated. She was self-less in so many ways, always looking to make things better for someone else, especially her kids. Even in her final days she desperately tried to make it easier on her children. Now, she is at eternal peace and embraced by those who passed before her.
Today, heaven opened its first bakery. And the doors are adorned with rhinestones and sequins. Mary wouldn't have it any other way.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020