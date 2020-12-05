Mary Jo McDonough
Belmar - Mary Jo McDonough, formerly of Belmar, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She was a licensed funeral director since 1998. She was a third generation funeral director, which included her grandfather, Joseph I. Finneran who operated the Finneran Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ; and her parents, Paul A. McDonough and Josephine C. Finneran McDonough of the Paul A. McDonough Funeral Home in Newark and Belmar, NJ. Mary Jo operated the funeral home in Belmar after her parents' death. Mary Jo then moved to associate the McDonough Funeral Home with The Fiore Funeral Home in Oakhurst, NJ.
Mary Jo spent her free time volunteering for multiple organizations. She was a long-standing member of the American Red Cross and a member of the Commodore Longfellow Society. A member of National Garden Club; member and officer in the Monmouth and Ocean Funeral Directors Association; member in the Catholic Daughters of the American Court; member of the Women of Irish Heritage; member of both St. Rose and St. Elizabeth's Rosary Altar Societies and on both Seton Hall and Rutgers Alumni Associations. In past years, she was a trustee on the board at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. She was involved in the Belmar Women's Club and the Chamber of Commerce in Belmar. Mary Jo also served in the Girl Scouts of America.
Mary Jo received a BS from Seton Hall University, Master of Nutrition from Bridgewater University and a Certificate of Proficiency in Mortuary Science from Mercer County Community College; she received an E.ED from Rutgers University.
Mary Jo was the eldest of 6 children, being born and raised in Newark. She lived in Belmar before moving to Spring Lake and then Vero Beach, Florida. She suffered from early onset Alzheimer's and has been cared for in Florida at Somerset Home.
She is predeceased by her parents, Paul A. and Josephine McDonough; sister, Kathleen McDonough Benz and brother, Paul A. McDonough, Jr.
Surviving are her sisters, Patricia A. McDonough Andrus of Vero Beach FL, Colleen B. McDonough of Salem, OR and Joann Hackett of Ocean Grove, NJ; and by 3 nieces, 3 nephews and 4 great-nieces.
Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Theresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Elizabeth's Church, 424 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea on Saturday, December 12 at 11 AM. Burial is private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
