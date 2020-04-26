|
|
Mary Jo Towne
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mary Jo Towne, at 82 years of age, on Friday, April 24, at Jersey Shore Medical Center where she was surrounded by her family through the magic of Zoom interactive technology.
Mary Jo was born Mary Joseph Ferris in Orange, New Jersey, to Terese and Joseph Ferris on December 13, 1937. She was the eldest of five children. She grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, and attended Millburn High School and Marymount Junior College in Arlington, Virginia. She met her husband of 59 years, George F. Towne, in Manasquan, New Jersey. Two years later, they married in St. Rosa Lima Church in Short Hills, New Jersey. She worked for Briar Hill Nursery School in Freehold, New Jersey, and for Dr. Charles Hayne of Freehold, New Jersey. Mary Jo was a resident of Freehold for 55 years.
Mary Jo loved spending time with her family and grandchildren in Normandy Beach. She loved being surrounded by her family especially during holidays and at birthday parties. She enjoyed long walks, reading, baking, and a good game of bridge with her friends. She volunteered much of her time at St. Mary's Church in Colts Neck, where she was active in the Martha Mary group and the Prayer Shawl Ministry, knitting shawls for those in need.
She is survived by her devoted husband, George F. Towne and their adoring children: Catherine Towne of Asbury Park, Thomas Towne and his wife, Maura of Monroe, Eileen Besser and her husband, Richard of Point Pleasant, and David Towne and his wife, Melanie of Cranford. She also leaves behind four loving brothers and sisters: Betty Ann Sentner and her late husband, James Sentner, Eileen Dorsey and her husband Peter, Joseph Ferris and his wife Mary Lou, and John Ferris. She was blessed with nine loving grandchildren: Lee Ann Turner, Joseph Turner, Lauren Besser, Kevin Besser, Patrick Besser, Gabrielle Towne, Andrew Towne, William Towne, and Garrett Towne, along with many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freehold First Aid Squad, 18 Spring Street, Freehold, New Jersey 07728..Higgins Memorial Home in Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020