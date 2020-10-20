Mary K. Baker



Tinton Falls - On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Mary K. Baker, died peacefully at her home in Tinton Falls, NJ with her family beside her. She was 86 years old.



Mary, or "Babs" as she was known to family and friends, was born in Queens, NY on July 30, 1934 to Adam and Katherine Doody. She graduated from Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School in 1952 and received her teaching degree from St. John's University in 1956.



Her interests included traveling, reading, knitting and her Irish heritage. She was known for her unswerving devotion to her faith and to her friends, but most of all to her family. Despite her career as a teacher and later as a software developer, her priority was always focused on the best interests of her family. Her greatest satisfaction and proudest moments came from her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and mentor to all those she came to know and love. Mary leaves behind a legacy as an outspoken role-model to current and future generations.



She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years John, her brother Daniel Doody and sister-in-law Mary O'Sullivan. Surviving are her son John and his wife Maryellen, daughters Mary Beth Baker, Kathleen Walsh, and husband Thomas and three grandchildren, Meghan, Brian, and Daniel. Also surviving are her brother Thomas Doody and his wife Eileen, her sister-in-law Mary Doody, nieces Kathy Oppenheim and Maura O'Sullivan and nephews Daniel, Steven, Ian, and Colin Doody.



A funeral service will be held at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Middletown, NJ on Friday October 23 at 10:00 AM with private cremation. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.



In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Avenue New York, NY 10065, or New York-Presbyterian Hospital Office of Development 525 East 68th Street, Box 123 New York, NY 10065.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store