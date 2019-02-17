Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
3 Waterworks Road
Freehold, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
3 Waterworks Road
Freehold, NJ
Sayreville - Mary K. Godbolt, 88, of Sayreville peacefully passed away in the company of her loving family at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. Mary was the loving and devoted wife of the late Melvin Godbolt, Sr. She leaves to mourn her loving family and friends.

The visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m. at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, 3 Waterworks Road, Freehold. Mary lived a full and rewarding life. To read the full obituary visit www.higginsmemoriahome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
