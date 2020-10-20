1/
Mary Kathleen Katchur
Mary Kathleen Katchur

Manchester - Mary Kathleen Katchur, a resident of Manchester, passed away on October 10th at the age of 73. "Kathie" was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and remained a New Jersey resident for the rest of her life. For 36 years, Kathie was employed by the phone company starting her career as a call operator for the then titled, New Jersey Bell. She grew with the company taking on several positions during the rebranding process to Bell Atlantic and then in 2003 retired as a customer service representative and consultant for Verizon New Jersey.

Kathie is predeceased by her brother, Robert Antonides and her parents, Albert and Diana Antonides. She is survived by her children, Diana Clemmer; Deborah Hearn and her husband Frank; Darcy Cuzydlo and her husband Mike; Donna Melander and her husband Mike; her sister Diana Borja; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private committal ceremony is being held for family and close friends. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
