Mary Kelleher



Holmdel - Mary M. Kelleher, of Holmdel, NJ died on October 14, 2020 at home with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Kelleher, to whom she was married for 49 years before his passing in 2006.



Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY to Margaret and George Kennedy. She married Dan in 1957 in Bay Ridge, NY. Together they had five children before relocating the family to Middletown, NJ.



While raising her children, Mary received her degree from Brookdale Community College and graduated in 1974 as a registered nurse. Mary spent many years working for the various hospitals within the area and also the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) in Red Bank, NJ. She received many accolades from patients as well as various awards for her dedication to the sick, including Nurse of the Year awarded by the VNA in 1994.



Mary devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her husband and five children, as well as many patients who became friends throughout her nursing career. She was an active member of St. Mary Mother of God Church in Middletown, NJ. She was also an animal lover and loved listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra.



Mary is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Kathy and Frank Whitley of Holmdel, NJ and Mimi and Dave Nelson of Middletown, NJ, three sons and their spouses/partners, Steve and Mary Kelleher of Middletown, NJ, Dan and Jan Kelleher of Frisco, TX, and Michael Kelleher and Marshall George of Asbury Park, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sister Mary Margaret Kennedy of St. Ephraim's Convent, Brooklyn, NY, sisters-in-law Eileen Pareta and Barbara Kelleher, and brothers-in-law Jack Pareta and Bob Ellis.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4-8pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA of Monmouth County, NJ.









