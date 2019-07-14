Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Mary Klepach

Mary Klepach Obituary
Mary Klepach

Belford - Mary Klepach, 72, of Belford, NJ, died on July 11, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. She was born in New York, NY and moved to the Belford in 1970 with her family. Mary and her husband, John, owned Village Deli in the Campbell's Junction for many years. She also worked at Middletown High School North and was a waitress at several diners over the years. Mary loved the beach and spending time on Sandy Hook.

Surviving are her son, Michael Klepach; her sister, Lena Miller; her brother, Vincent Ciccone; and her cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, earlier this year.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
