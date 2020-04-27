|
|
Mary L. Delmont
Lavallette - Mary L. Delmont, 94, of Lavallette, NJ, formerly of Union, NJ, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born to Maria Turturro (nee. Genefra) and Michael Turturro on April 24, 1925, Mary was one of eight children and was known through her life for her kindness. Running her own salon in Chatham, NJ for many years, family and friends experienced the comforting warmth of her character as much as the excellent talents of her cooking. In free time, Mary loved to enjoy time outdoors in her garden as well as walks in nature and along the Jersey shore.
Mary rejoins her dear parents and siblings, including Theadora Stavinsky, James Turturro, Antonia Jacque, Angelo Turturro, and Grace Turturro in the hearts of her family. Beloved by all who knew her, Mary shall be remembered always by her dear sister and brother Diana English and Pasqual Turturro as well as her beloved niece and nephew, Taylor and Matthew English, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial to celebrate Mary's life will be planned for the future with details to be shared on the Lawton-Turso website (www.lawtonturso.com). Memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the Children's Specialized Hospital at https://www.childrens-specialized.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020