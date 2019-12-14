|
|
Mary L. McCarthy
Berkeley Township - Mary L. McCarthy, 80 of Berkeley Township, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. Born in New Brunswick, she live in Scotch Plains and Farmingdale before moving to Berkeley Township 8 years ago.
Mary lived in various place over the years, but whether at the local coffee shops of Scotch Plains, the Renaissance Room at the Freehold Racetrack, or more recently, the Holiday City Diner, making customers happy was a top priority, second only to singing to her Lord. She loved the Eagles, anything Irish, dark chocolate, hats, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and bowling. Most of all, Mary loved her family and her beloved pup "Princess."
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Luke Joseph Lyons, Sr and Katherine (nee Scott); siblings Ellen, Kate, Frank, Mike, Joe and Agnes; 2nd husband, Gerald McCarthy and his son Jerry McCarthy.
She is survived by children, Sheri (Tom) Claus, Ed (Michelle) Kertes, Mike (Nancy) McCarthy, Sharon McCarthy, Thomas McCarthy; Eight grandchildren, Emily, Jimmy (Hailey), Gina, Bonnie (Patrick), Michael (Lauren), Gary, Danielle, Kayla and six great-grandchildren and all their respective families.
The family would to thank all neighbors and friends who helped these past few years. They would also like to give thanks for all the care given by Cheryl, Maria, Brian, Doreen, Claire, Phyllis, Corey, Ginny and Chaplain Anthony, all from Compassionate Care Hospice (an Amedysis Company). What an Amazing group of people!
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1 -5pm at Quinn Hopping Funeral, 26 Mule Road, Toms River. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10am at the funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 14, 2019