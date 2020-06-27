Mary L. (Sudzina) Pingicer
Mary L. (Sudzina) Pingicer, 95, died on Thursday June 25, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She had been a resident at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison since August 2019. Born in Perth Amboy in 1925, she resided there until 1998 when she moved to Toms River and then to South Amboy in 2016.
She and her husband, Gordon were proud owners of the Boulevard Inn in Perth Amboy for many years. She was an accomplished cook and baker, specializing in Slovak and Hungarian foods. She crocheted beautifully and was an avid angel collector. Sharing her heritage with her children and grandchildren was especially important to her. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in South Amboy and a former member of the Holy Trinity Church, Perth Amboy where she was a member of Branch 19 of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Union. She was a beautiful and special lady who will continue to live in the hearts of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her kindness and beautiful smile.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 1995, her father and mother Michael and Susan Sudzina, her sisters; Helen Sudzina and Anna Skarupa and her brother Michael Sudzina.
She is survived by her sons; Gordon Pingicer and his wife Peggy, Robert Pingicer, and his wife Candy, and her daughter; Sharon Lampart and her husband Marty. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Dan Pingicer and his wife Wendy, Michael Pingicer and his wife Kelly, Patrick Pingicer and his wife Karla, Anthony Pingicer, Justin Pingicer and his wife Danielle, Alison Lampart, and Jeff Lampart and his wife Alyssa. She is also survived by eleven great-grand-children and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, Perth Amboy (www.gustavjnovakfh.com/). A private funeral mass and burial will take place on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Charitable contributions may be made in Mary's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
