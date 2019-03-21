Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
23 River St.
Red Bank, NJ
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
23 River St
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank - Mary L. Powell, 80 of Red Bank, NJ departed this life on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Madison Center Matawan. Mary attended Calvary Baptist Church, joining at an early age, until her death. She was known for her kindness and making the best potato salad in the family. Visitation will be 11 am Saturday March 23 until the funeral service at 12 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St., Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
