Mary L. Reilly
Edison - Mary L. Reilly, 84, of Edison and previously of Aberdeen and Red Bank, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ to the late John and Marguerite (Garant) Knauf. She received her Bachelor's degree from the College of St. Elizabeth. Mary had a passion for art and loved visiting museums. She loved the adventures of traveling and seeing Broadway shows. Mary was an excellent cook and her family and friends always looked forward to her home cooked meals.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas V. Reilly in 1983 and her angelic daughter Patricia Reilly. Surviving are her loving children Margaret Reilly and her husband James Olsson, Elizabeth Reilly, Thomas V. Reilly and his wife Annamaria, and Christopher Reilly, her cherished grandchildren James, Zachary and Analee Olsson and Thomas and Samantha Reilly, her dear sisters Rita Knauf and Gloria Price and her sister in law Rosemary Love. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James RC Church on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Mary's memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Please visit Mary's memorial website available at
www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020