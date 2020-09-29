Mary La Mountain
Brick - Mary M. La Mountain, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home in Brick. Born and raised in Brooklyn and New Jersey, Mary resided in Spring Lake Heights for 30 years before recently moving to Brick. Prior to her retirement, she was the Director of Marketing for New Jersey Natural Gas Company for many years. She also was a long-time congregant of St. Catherine's Church in Spring Lake where she taught CCD. Mary was loved by her stepsons and granddaughters and a welcome addition to the family. She always had a kind word to share and thoughtful guidance and was a fun and loving person to be around. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to their father. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Eleanor Tully. Surviving are her beloved husband, Joseph La Mountain; her stepsons, Joseph La Mountain, Jr. and Derek La Mountain; brothers, John P. Tully and William Tully; sisters, Joanne Tully and Ellen Batzel; 2 grandchildren, Mein La Mountain and Phoebe La Mountain. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Services are held under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
