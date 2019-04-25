Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
15 Lincoln Avenue
Cliffwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
15 Lincoln Avenue
Cliffwood, NJ
View Map
Cliffwood - Mary Lester Nicholson departed this life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm. She was born on January 3, 1931 in Cliffwood, NJ to Union Thomas and Marie Ivy (Miles) Lester where she spent her life. She attended the Cliffwood/Matawan school district. Mary accepted Christ at an early age and was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mary is predeceased by her husband Earl Nicholson; parents Union Thomas and Marie Ivy (Miles) Lester; five sisters, Caressa, Emma, Edna, Tessie and Marie; three brothers Samuel, Eugene and Joseph; son Allen "Tommy" Lester Sr., Daughter-in-Law Denise Lester; and great granddaughter Christa Marie Lester. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children; Brenda Harris, Asa Lester, Ernest Lester, Alfred Lester (Arlene Lester), George Lester, Glennis Lester (Monica Lester), Gale Bonner (Samuel Bonner), Randy Johnson (Kim Johnson) and Joyce Nicholson (Markeith Jackson); 30 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; her sisters Wilma Hughes (James Hughes) and Juanita Lester Copeland, her brother Noah Robert Lester (Jennifer Lester); special friends, Ms. Ella Mitchell, Ms. Kathy "Katnip" Jackson, Ms. Sadie Robinson, Ms. Alma Hill, Ms. Melissa Wathington, Ms. Dolly Gotell, many nieces, nephews, church and extended family members and friends. This truly made Mrs. Mary Nicholson the Matriarch of the Lester family with a total of 88 blessings coming from her.

A viewing will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9AM-10AM at the Providence Baptist Church, 15 Lincoln Avenue, Cliffwood, NJ 07721 with a funeral to follow at 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019
