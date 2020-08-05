Mary Lois Huhn
Middletown - Mary Lois Huhn, 100, of River Plaza, Middletown passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Lois, as she was known by family and friends, grew up in Matawan where she graduated from Matawan High School. She was a graduate of the Newark School of Art, the American School of Design in New York City, and worked professionally as an artist for a large photography studio. After her marriage to Frank Huhn Jr., Lois moved to Red Bank where she raised her two children Frank and Mary. Lois was a homemaker, member of the River Plaza Women's Club, the United Methodist Church of Red Bank Women's Society and Craft Guild, and was known to all as a talented artist.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, Amos and Edna Henderson, her husband of 64 years, Frank J. Huhn, Jr., and two brothers, Robert and Howard Henderson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Anne Huhn of Herndon, Virginia; her daughter, Mary Witalis of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada; five grandchildren, Ian, Jason, Melissa, Sara and Robert; and six great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, NJ. Internment will take place at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
