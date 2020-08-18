Mary Lou Skesavage
Wall - Mary Lou Skesavage, 83, passed away peacefully on August 13 at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune, NJ.
Mary Lou was born July 31, 1937 in Pittston, PA, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Gerrity Menn. She graduated from Saint Ann's Academy, Wilkes-Barre, and Misericordia University, Dallas PA, Class of 1959. She began her teaching career at Gate of Heaven School, Dallas PA.
She married the love of her life, Jim Skesavage, in 1958 and they moved to Hasbrouck Heights, NJ in 1961 where they raised their three sons. Mary Lou was incredibly active in civic and church groups and taught at Corpus Christi School in Hasbrouck Heights from 1968-1988, where she is long remembered for her insistence on teaching correct sentence diagramming.
Mary Lou and Jim moved to Wall, NJ in 1995 where she became an active volunteer. She spent years caring for the children of the women residents at Epiphany House, in Asbury Park. She was involved with The Women's Club of Spring Lake, and Saint Catharine's Social Concerns Committee. After Jim passed away in 2008, Mary Lou moved to Four Seasons in Wall, when she was active in the chorus and Women's Club.
Mary Lou enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, mahjong with the ladies, and spending time with her family. She and Jim were avid travelers and enjoyed the love of many friends. Her favorite times were spent cooking and entertaining others. She was an excellent cook, and always provided a welcome place at her table, a warm smile, and a generous spirit.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, her parents in-law Stephen and Elsie Skesavage, her brother, Joseph J. Menn Jr, and her beloved husband of 50 years, James S. Skesavage. She is survived by her children, James Jr. and wife Joan, Marietta GA, Mark and his partner Nevin Kessler, Allenhurst NJ, and Stephen and his wife Donna of Howell, NJ. Grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Zachary and Erika. Beloved sister, Virginia Perry of Binghamton, NY and brother David Menn of Ridgefield, CT.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, NJ on Friday, August 21, from 4-8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 22 at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church, 300 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, NJ. For more information or to send condolences, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations, masks and social distancing are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember Mary Lou's love of feeding others by donating to the Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, now known as Fulfill, at https://fulfillnj.org/