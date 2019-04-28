Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Woolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Woolley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou Woolley Obituary
Mary Lou Woolley

Howell - Mary Lou Woolley, 83, of Howell passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Lakewood and had lived her whole life in the Squankum section of Howell Township. Mary Lou owned and operated Woolley's Farm Market throughout her entire life. She also worked for Al Briamonte 24 Hour Towing for 25 years. Mary Lou was the oldest living and longest life member of the Sqankum United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Howell Historical Society. She loved to spend time at the beach, especially Spring Lake. Mary Lou also enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Woolley of Howell; daughter, Mary Lou Woolley of Howell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM funeral service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Farmingdale. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Download Now