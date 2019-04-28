|
|
Mary Lou Woolley
Howell - Mary Lou Woolley, 83, of Howell passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Lakewood and had lived her whole life in the Squankum section of Howell Township. Mary Lou owned and operated Woolley's Farm Market throughout her entire life. She also worked for Al Briamonte 24 Hour Towing for 25 years. Mary Lou was the oldest living and longest life member of the Sqankum United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Howell Historical Society. She loved to spend time at the beach, especially Spring Lake. Mary Lou also enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Woolley of Howell; daughter, Mary Lou Woolley of Howell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 11:00 AM funeral service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Farmingdale. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019