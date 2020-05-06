Mary Louise Martin
Mary Louise Martin

Neptune - Mary Louise Martin, 67,of Neptune, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 at home. Marylou worked as a manicurist on the Jersey Shore for many years for the Hair Club.

Marylou was predeceased by her parents Robert and Mary Swannack. Surviving are her loving husband William Martin of Neptune; her sister Suzanne Fusco and husband Ralph of Neptune City; her brothers Robert Swannack and wife Patty of Shark River Hills, and Edward Swannack and wife Sheree of Shark River Hills; her uncle Eddie Conner ; many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; her mother-in-law Beverly Martin; her sister-in-law Mary Cermack and husband Mike; her brother-in-law Edward Martin and wife Patricia, as well as her beloved dogs Archie and Hanna. Marylou lived her life to the fullest and will be missed.

Due to the current health crisis, all services will be held privately. Marylou will be laid to rest at St. Anne's Cemetery in Wall. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
