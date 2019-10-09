|
Mary Louise McCue
Long Branch - Mary Louise McCue, 91, of Long Branch passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8th at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Bristol, PA, Mary Louise was raised in Morrisville, PA. She was a 1945 graduate of Cathedral High School, Trenton. Mary Louise married the love of her life, Thomas, in November 1947. Initially, they lived in Long Branch and were communicants of Star of the Sea RC Church. Mary Louise and her family moved to Marlboro where they resided for 35 years. During that time, she was a communicant of St. Gabriel's RC Church. Mary Louise was a Teacher's Aide for the Colts Neck Board of Education. Upon retiring, Mary Louise returned to Long Branch. She and Tom enjoyed golfing and the beach. Their summers were spent on the beaches of Long Branch, particularly Cottage place beach, with their children and later their grandchildren. She received and gave tremendous joy to her family.
Mary Louise was devoted to her husband, her family and her faith. She attended daily Mass at St. Gabriel's RC Church or Star of the Sea RC Church throughout her life. Mary Louise was involved in many activities at San Alfonso Retreat and Stella Maris Retreat. The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to her caregiver and friend, Tina Patterson.
Mary Louise was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. McCue, Jr. in 2013, her daughter Rita Louise McCue in 1981, her son Lawrence T. McCue in 2007 and her great granddaughter Victoria Paige DeVivo in 1998. Surviving is her son & daughter-in-law Timothy & Donna McCue, Tinton Falls; her grandchildren Erin McCue DeVivo & her husband Al, Ryan McCue, Tara McCue Buono & her husband Jason, Kerry McCue and Jennifer McCue; and her great grandchildren Kayla McCue, Gianna & Meghan DeVivo, Hunter McCue & Matthew Stano, Thomas & Logan O'Connell, and Sidney & Austin Buono.
Visitation Friday, October 11th 4-7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, October 12th 10:00 am at Star of the Sea RC Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Mary Louise's memory to the Sisters of Mercy at sistersofmercy.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Mary Louise's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019