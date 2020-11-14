Mary Louise Ozorio



The family of Mary Louise Ozorio, 83, announces with great sorrow her passing on 29 October 2020, in Noisy-le-Roi, France.



Mary Louise (Mary Lou, née Shaw) led a full life. She lived in the U.S. and Europe, traveled widely, performed work she held to be meaningful, and kept family time around the dinner table every night. She shared a love of books and food, knowledge of history and politics, good humor, and an infectious laugh with those around her.



Born 18 November 1936 in Albany, New York, she moved to Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey at a young age. After graduating from Henry Hudson High School she worked at the Fort Monmouth army base. She then moved to Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband, Peter Ozorio, at the Bladon Arms Lodging House. They raised three children and she worked at the Pay Board and then the US Food and Drug Administration. After the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland in 1977, Mary Lou worked with the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR). She found her work rewarding, particularly deployments in refugee camps in Iraq and in Saudi Arabia, interviewing refugees for resettlement. Following Peter's passing, Mary Lou moved to Paris, France in 2019, to be near to her daughter.



Mary Lou is survived by her three children (Edmund, T.J., and Claire) and four grandchildren (Kimberley-Anne, Jessica, Katherine, and Emily). The world is emptier without her.









