Mary Louise Williams Hester
Long Branch - Mary Louise Williams Hester, 79 of Long Branch, departed this life on Friday February 8, 2019 at home in the loving care of her family. Mary was employed at Monmouth Medical Center for 38 years. She was a member of McLaughlin Pentecostal Faith Church. Mary was loved by so many and had a heart of Gold, but she didn't play. Visitation will be Saturday February 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019