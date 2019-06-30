|
|
Mary M. Ceder Van Sant
Whiting - Mary M. Ceder Van Sant, 90, of Whiting died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home. Mary was a registered nurse for St. Clare's Hospital, Denville, NJ for many years before retiring. Born in Dover, NJ she resided in Randolph, NJ before moving to Whiting, NJ in 1984. Mary was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whiting, NJ and was a life member of the Whiting First Aid Squad. Mary was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Gloria Chapter #159, Toms River, NJ and Pearl Chapter #79, Dover, NJ. Mary was predeceased by her first husband Charles Ceder in 1996, her second husband The Rev. Canon John A, Van Sant in 2009 and her daughter Karen Holmes in 2017. Mary is survived by her son-in-law Walter Holmes of Brick, 3 stepson's The Rev. Father Paul A. Van Sant of Whiting, The Rev. Father Mark R. Van Sant of Little Silver, John E. Van Sant of Medford, 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Interment will take place privately at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 2pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 180 Route 539, Whiting, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019