Mary M. Gilroy



Freehold - Mary M. Gilroy, age 84, of Freehold, NJ and Inverness, FL, passed away July 17, 2020 at the HPH Hospice Care Center in Lecanto, FL. Mary was born on August 15, 1935 in New York City, NY to Harold and Sophie (Kowalski) Wilson. Mary has been a winter resident of Citrus County since 2006. Mary grew up in Staten Island, NYC. After High School Mary attended Secretarial School and when finished worked on Wall street. Eventually Mary became one of the City University (Staten Island Div.) presidents secretaries. Mary is survived by her husband, Richard J. Gilroy; three children, Gary and his wife LuAnn Gilroy, Gregory, Kathleen and her husband Glenn Ahern; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Private cremation will be under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Memorial Mass at St Rose of Lima Church in Freehold, NJ will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the 14th of August, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store