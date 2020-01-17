|
Mary M. Hand
Keyport - Mary M. Hand, 84 of Keyport, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Syracuse, NY she resided in Belford before moving to Keyport. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and was very active in St. Joseph RC Church, Keyport serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. A graduate of Syracuse University, Mary had a master's degree and taught at the Thorne Middle School in Port Monmouth for many years.
Mary is predeceased by her parents William and Margaret Reddy, her siblings, Michael Reddy and Judy Priddy and son in law, Jozef Hand-Boniakowski. She is survived by her loving children Stephen Hand and his wife Shirley of Cary, N.C., Terry Burns and her husband Chris of Keyport, Jeanne Hand-Boniakowski of Wells, VT, Judy Brady of Middletown and Cindy Vogt and her husband Bob of Keyport. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren Guinevere Hand-Boniakowski, Dylan Hand-Boniakowski, Leora Hand, Jeffrey Hand, Jed Brady, Hunter Brady, Adele Vogt, Josh Vogt and her siblings Betsy Stearns of North Syracuse and Tony Reddy of East Syracuse.
Mary's life was all about the three "Fs": family, friends and faith.
Her family ties were a strong cord that reached across great distances. Surrounded by a loving nucleus of her Monmouth county core, Mary kept the family links solid through her regularly scheduled phone calls, milestone remembrances by mail, and many road trips throughout the states. She also organized and reveled in the periodic family reunions, which never failed to bring a crowd together.
Mary's network of friends was legendary, and a marvel of inclusion and diversity. If she had an interest, she sought out other like-minded people, who quickly rose from acquaintances to friends. There was Book Club, Garden Club, Bunco, Bridge, The League, the Gym, The Library and others. Mary gaily cross-pollinated these flowers of friendship, creating a beautiful hybrid; an enormous bouquet of love.
Faith was the cornerstone of her life, something that shaped her essence and guided her daily along her journey. Mary's prayer lists were a wonder. If she knew you, or of you, she prayed for you. Her faith was personal, powerful and evident to the last.
An altruist, an intellect and a lifelong educator, Mary's positivity, kindness and gentle but firm guidance touched countless lives.
Mary will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:30 AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport NJ, 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, 10 AM at St. Joseph RC Church, Keyport. Her cremation will be private.
The family would welcome donations in Mary's name to the St Joseph Haiti Program, 376 Maple Place, Keyport NJ 0775, to the attention of Carmela Grace.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020