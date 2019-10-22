Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Mary M. O'Sullivan

Mary M. O'Sullivan

Manalapan - Mary M. O'Sullivan, age 77 of Manalapan passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born in Manhattan moving to Manalapan in the 60's. Mary worked for Drazin & Warshaw for many years before her retirement.

Mary was predeceased by her parents Gaetano and Mary (Tafuri) Capparelli and sister Josephine (Josie) Calvachio. She is survived by her three children: Christine Messa and her husband Joseph of Lafayette Hill, PA; Lauren O'Sullivan of New York, NY and Kevin O'Sullivan of Jackson, NJ and her granddaughter, Nola Faith Messa.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-9pm at Freeman Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. Burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
