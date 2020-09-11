Mary M. Scially-Oechsler
Mary M. Scially-Oechsler, 90, died peacefully Sept. 6, 2020.
Born Mary Henry in Jersey City, NJ predeceased by parents Ellen Ethel Downs and Charles Henry. She graduated from St. Aloysius Grammar and High School. She attended Good Counsel College in White Plains, NY and graduated from Barbizon Modeling School in NYC. She was married to the late Joseph Scially. They had 5 children: Joanne married to Stephen Sarracino, Kathleen widow of David Tchorni, Elizabeth, died at 5 months of age, Joseph married to Jodi, and Lisa married to Timothy Herega. Mary was married to the late Emil Oechsler of Huntington, LI, NY. He had 5 children of his own; alive are Ronald Oechsler married to Debra Neumann and Nancy Mara widow of Frank Mara. Deceased are Thomas, Raymond and Richard Oechsler. There are 11 grandchildren: Michael is married to Lia, Christine, Theresa, Michele, Andrea Sarracino, Amy Herega, Jordan and Devin Kenter. Step-grandchild is Ian Anderson. She also had 3 great-grandchildren: Evan and Jake Tchorni and Freya Anderson. Through the years she lived in Middletown, NJ, Cumming, GA, Piscataway, NJ Franklin Twp, NJ Forked River, NJ, Beachwood, NJ and finally Atlanta, GA. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother known for her sweet, loving and kind personality. She enjoyed traveling, reading, socializing, writing cards and her Catholic beliefs. Mary will be greatly missed and a celebration of her life will be at a later date with her family and friends. There is an online guest book and contribution information at www.fischerfuneralcare.com
.