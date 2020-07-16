Mary M. Willoughby
West Windsor - Mary M. Willoughby passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born in Olyphant, PA to the late Anna (Rusen) and Stephen Havrilchak, she was raised in New York City and resided in Howell, Brick and Lakewood before moving to West Windsor 9 years ago.
Mrs. Willoughby was employed for over 50 years in retail sales with Bambergers, then Macy's and finally Lord & Taylor, all in Eatontown before retiring at age 82.
She was an excellent fashion consultant not only for all her customers who loved her but for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her daughter, especially on cruises. Shopping was her favorite hobby, as well as crossword puzzles.
Surviving are her loving children, Melanie Willoughby of West Windsor, Thomas Willoughby and his wife, Margaret, of Woodbridge and Stephen Willoughby and his wife, Judy, of Middletown; and cherished grandchildren, Lucas and Peter Willoughby.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), Woodbridge.
A fund has been established in Mrs. Willoughby's memory at Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org
). Please visit https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6680687&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
to make a contribution.