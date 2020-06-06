Mary Marchello Stewart
Manchester - Mary Marchello Stewart, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday June 5, 2020, at Rose Garden Nursing & Rehab in Toms River, NJ. Born in Rahway, NJ, Mary lived in Irvington and moved to Manchester 26 years ago. She had worked as a bank teller for 40 years and retired from Investors Savings in Toms River in 1990. Mary was on the banks bowling league and to say she enjoyed going to Atlantic City, was an understatement.
Mary was predeceased by her first husband Vito, her brothers Frank, Al and Joe Cammarata and her sister Annie DiGangi. She is survived by her devoted children; Phyllis Ferra and her husband the late Dennis, Sal Marchello and his wife Jeannie, Josephine Terranova and her husband John and Maria Bennett and her husband Michael, her loving grandchildren; Michelle, Michael and his wife Colleen, Nicholas and Marissa, and great grandchildren; Brianna, Gianna, John, Kharn, Kaylin and Salvatore. Mary is also survived by her good friends Lorretta Schuch and Fran Tizzano.
Services will be private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Manchester, NJ. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to offer condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital.
The family would like to express their never ending gratitude to the staff at Rose Garden and Grace Hospice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.