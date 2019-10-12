|
Mary (Maureen) Margaret Eldridge, (nee Woolley) 90, passed way peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, in Brick, NJ. She was born in Long Branch, NJ, and raised in Neptune City. Raised her 5 children in Wall Twp. She moved to Manchester in 1987 and then to Lakewood in 2016. Maureen graduated from Manasquan High School in 1947. She worked at Continental Data Center in Neptune for many years in food service. She was a communicant of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Lakehurst, having been a faithful catholic for her entire life. She spent her days surrounded by loved ones, while also engaging in hobbies such as crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and listening to Frank Sinatra. Her family and her faith meant everything to her. Often called Magnificent Maureen, in her 90 years of life she was never anything less.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Eldridge in 1986, her son Thomas in 1998, her brother Richard Woolley, and her sisters Eileen Bastian and Patricia Blake. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (William) Henry with whom she lived, her sons Michael (Pat), John (Judy), and Robert (Emiko), and daughter-in-law Elysse Eldridge. She is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Chris, Sean, Amy, Ami, and Kennan Eldridge, Jeanna Smith, Jennifer Santiago, Derek Biederstadt and Jason Lamb, well as her great-grandchildren Colin Eldridge, Averie Santiago, and her expected great-granddaughter Frankie Eldridge. In addition, she had many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, October 14th, from 4 to 8 pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester, NJ 08759. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be offered Tuesday, October 15th, 10 am, at St. John's Catholic Church, 619 Chestnut St, Lakehurst, NJ 08733. Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in Neptune, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019