Mary Margaret Hughes
Formerly of Spring Lake - Mary Margaret Hughes, 88, formerly of Spring Lake, entered into eternal rest surrounded by loved ones on August 14, 2019. She was born in Jamestown, NY.
Mary Margaret married the love of her life, Louis Sylvester Hughes, in New York on April 24, 1954. Margaret and Lou raised their five children in Pleasantville, NY. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Spring Lake where they spent many happy years. She has now gone to be with God and Pop, the two things she loved most.
Mary Margaret radiated poise and grace. These principles were consistently present and influential for all who knew her. Mary Margaret had a steadfast faith and a deep and personal relationship with God. She often shared that life would be too hard without her faith in the Lord. The elegance in which she lived her life provided a strong model; one which impressed the gravity of family, friendship, books, music, and a love for life-long learning. Her candid humor and compassion will always be remembered. Mary Margaret's hobbies included travel, bridge, Bible study, golf, MahJong, book clubs, bocce, bird watching, and walks, all of which brought her joy and fulfillment.
Mary Margaret was predeceased by her husband Louis, her son Thomas, and her siblings, Mary Dolores Graham, Mary Barbara Hannon, William P. Grace and Richard Grace. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Karen of Franklin, TN; daughter Mary Louise and her husband Erich Fulmer of Cortlandt Manor, NY; daughter Therese Marie and her husband David Dean of Warren, OH; son Louis and his wife Christine of Rancho Santa Fe, CA. In addition, she leaves 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law Agnes Gaus, of Manhasset, Long Island.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1-5 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave, Spring Lake, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:30 AM, with burial to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or Catholic Charities. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 16, 2019