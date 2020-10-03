Mary Marshall Silengo
Middletown - Mary (Babo) Marshall Silengo, 62, daughter of Barbara C. Marshall and the late John R. Marshall, passed away on October 1st after her lifelong struggle with mental illness. Mary is survived by her brother John R. Marshall Jr. (Carol Roberts) of Farmingdale, NJ, sister Ann M. Ureneck (Bill) of Red Bank, NJ, sister Dorothy M. Bowser (Rick) of Seneca, SC, niece Devon A. Bowser (Mitchell Fullerton) of Queens, NY, and nephew John A. Bowser (Grace) of Greenville, SC. Mary also leaves behind a longtime boyfriend, Carl Gauerke of Red Bank, NJ. Mary spent her life surrounded by the company of her loving and supportive family and will be dearly missed by them all. The family has chosen to have a private memorial for Mary. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary's honor to Breast Cancer Alliance, 48 Maple Avenue, Greenwich CT 06830 or online www.breastcanceralliance.org
. Mary was a recent breast cancer survivor.
Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.