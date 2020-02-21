|
|
Mary Martin
Mrs. Mary Martin, (nee Kopacki), 95, died on February 20, 2020 in Piscataway, NJ. Visiting will be held at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ 07032 (thiele-reid.com) on Sunday, February 23 from 1-5 pm. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 11 am with interment to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny.
Born and raised in Kearny, Mrs. Martin moved to Piscataway in 2010. She graduated from Kearny High School with the Class of 1942 and attended the Washington School for Secretaries in Newark before marrying her high school sweetheart, the late William Martin.
During World War II, Mrs. Martin worked for the Department of the Navy as a civilian. She later worked as a school secretary at the Roosevelt School in Kearny, retiring in 1992.
Mrs. Martin enjoyed quilting and was a proud member of the Polish Women's Club of Kearny, earning their Mother of the Year Award in 1977.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Martin and siblings, Helen McKinnon, Edmond Kopacki, Burt Kopacki and Wanda Preczewski.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her loving children, Elizabeth Novak (Alan), William B. Martin (Kathryn) and Steven J. Martin (Jeanne); grandchildren, Suzanne Martin (Nathan Michlin), Diana Abdellah (Eric) and Christopher Novak; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Samantha Abdellah and Noah Michlin and her brother, Stanley Kopacki (Barbara).
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 (alznj.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020