Mary Max
Tinton Falls - Mary Constance (Connie) Beitel Max, 87 of Tinton Falls passed away on April 7 at her home. Connie was born in Chestnut Hill, PA. She was married to Casimir Edwin Max in 1955 at Our Mother of Consolation Church in Chestnut Hill, PA.
She is predeceased her husband Ed; her parents Marion and Lester Beitel; her brother Richard; and her sister Margaret.
Connie is survived by her sisters Betty Jane Whalen, husband Martin, and Nancy Marcolina Curtin; her brother Jack Beitel, wife Barbara; her sons Thomas of St. Petersburg, FL, and Stephen and his wife Stephanie of Wayne, PA; her daughters Marianne Marcus and her husband Bob of Leonardo, NJ, Christine Murphy of Pt. Pleasant, NJ, and Connie Max of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren Jennifer, Kelly, Michael, Matthew, Sarah, Kyler, Aidan, Ryan; and great-granddaughters Kayla, Parker and Arianna.
Connie was a nurses aide for 30 years, of which 15 years were providing hospice care through St. Barnabas, Monmouth Medical Center. She was an active board member of the Rosary Altar Society of St. Leo the Great in Lincroft. She volunteered for numerous organizations including Meal on Wheels, Lunch Break, and the Alzheimer Program at Sea Brook.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, NJ 07738. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: : https://www.stjude.org/ or St. Francis Breadline: https://stfrancisbreadline.org/. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019