Mary McKearney
Manasquan - Mary (Nonnemacher) McKearney, 84, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Mary was born in South Amboy on November 3, 1935 to Charles and Mae Nonnemacher and had lived in Manasquan for the past 25 years.
Mary was a teacher prior to focusing on being a fulltime homemaker raising her four children. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf with family and friends. She had a great love for animals, donating time and money through the years to various charities in support of their causes, specifically the ASPCA and Humane Society.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, James E. McKearney, Jr., sons, James E. McKearney III, Brian McKearney and his wife Robyn, daughter, Mary McKearney Sibilia, and son, Kevin McKearney and his wife Tina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Patrick McKearney, Maryrose Sibilia, Mark James Sibilia and Molly Sibilia, her brother Charles Nonnemacher and his wife Fay, as well as her beloved Siamese cat Nefertiti.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724, or Associated Humane Society of NJ, 2960 Shafto Rd., Tinton Falls NJ 07752. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019