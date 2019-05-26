|
Mary McNierney Grant
Toms River - Mary McNierney Grant was born in Newark, NJ on May 21, 1926 and died on May 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Regina and Edward T. McNierney, her beloved husband, Henry Lee Grant III and her brother Edward McNierney.
Mary graduated from Trenton State Teachers College and received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Columbia University. Mary worked as the financial librarian for many large corporations including Price Waterhouse Corporation, where she served as a business research specialist. She was a visiting professor at Columbia University teaching Business Librarianship and as well as Long Island University. She was also employed as librarian for Nassau County Library. Mary served as Director of the Center for Business Research at the C.W. Post Campus on Long Island University Post. In 1986 she won the Special Libraries Association Hall of Fame Award for compiling and editing three editions of the Special Libraries Association's Directory of Business and Financial Services and Mary was appointed to the Board of the Directors of the Special Libraries Association.
Mary and Henry lived in Manhasset, Long Island and Big Indian, New York and then relocated to Toms River. While in Big Indian, Mary became extremely involved in many of the environmental affairs in upstate NY.
Mary also served in libraries in Germany as part of the Special Services Division of the US Army during the 1950's. She spent much time in Europe and enjoyed her time living in Paris.
Mary was a faithful parishioner at Christ Episcopal Church, Toms River, for many years and served on the Stewardship Committee in many other committees.
She is survived by her sister, Jean M. Fantini, New City, NY; nieces Sue Witko (spouse,Tyler), New City, NY, and Helen Fantini Abrams (spouse, Josh Abrams), South Hadley, MA;, nephews David Fantini, St Charles, MO; Mark McNierney (spouse,Sue), Absecon,NJ;, Brian McNierney (spouse,Diana), Smithville,NJ , and Kevin McNierney (spouse,Sue) McNierney, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and great nephews Jonah, Theo and Owen Abrams and Mason and Cole Witko. She is also survived by her late husband's children and families: daughter, Victoria G. Axelrod, (spouse, Norman), NYC; son, Henry Grant (spouse, Lorraine), Miller Place, NY; granddaughter, Lauren G. Axelrod (spouse, Eric), NYC; grandsons, Roger, NYC; Daniel, Austin, TX; and great granddaughter, Chloe A. Hiatt, NYC. She is also survived by her very dear friends: Leslie Terjesen and her husband Neil, Michael Dyce and Luz Romero.
Ceremony will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church, Washington Street, Toms River with an 11 AM gathering of family and friends and Mass at noon followed by burial in the Memorial Garden.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019