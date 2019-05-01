|
|
Mary McPhail Strother Felder
Neptune - Mary McPhail Strother Felder departed this life on January 30 2019 at the Milford Healthcare Center in Milford CT, she was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC but she lived most of her adult life in Neptune, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Julius Felder; and her first husband James Strother she leaves to mourn her 3 daughters Mary Strother Lively (David) of Maryland, Stella Strother Haley of Connecticut, Rosalind Strother Stewart of New Jersey, 5 grand children, 6 great grand children, and a host of nieces nephews, cousins & friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019