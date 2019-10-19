|
|
Mary "Kay" Merritt
Freehold - Mary "Kay" Merritt (nee Wanschura) age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Wedgewood Nursing Home in Freehold. From her birth in St. Paul, MN, in 1942, to her death she nourished family and people around her with an uncanny ability to reach them in a deep and positive way, always with her smiling face. She was born to Margaret "Marge" (nee Hardwick) and George Wanschura as WWII began. She was the oldest of 8 siblings and did a huge amount to raise the family.
Kay entered the Order of Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) teaching elementary math in the mid-West as Sister Marie Joseph. After 11 years, Kay left the convent and joined her family who had relocated to New Jersey. Although separated by great distance, she keep in touch with her many friends of the convent years.
Kay joined Brookdale Community College (BCC) Lincroft, NJ in the early 1970's, shortly after it was created. Kay became the Administrative Assistant for the Applied Humanities Dept. at Brookdale until she retired. She was Humanities backbone and all knew Kay would drop everything to help. Working in the background, she shepherded the Larrison Hall construction. Many people consider Larrison to be an unofficial monument to Kay.
She married Susan (nee Roman) Merritt and was an integral part of raising his 3 children, Dr. Stephen, anthropology professor; Gregory, retired USN Chief Petty Officer; and Jessica, IT sales. For fun they visited every NJ museum and historical site except Bruce. She was also a loving sister and aunt to her siblings and their families, always with an ear to lend and smile on her face.
Kay's parents pre-deceased her. She is survived by her spouse, stepchildren, 7 siblings and spouses, numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Family, friends and others whose lives Mary Kay touched are invited to HIGGINS MEMORIAL HOME, [higginsmemorialhome.com] 20 Center St, Freehold NJ. on 11/1 from 11am -1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name may be made to NARAL or the .
God called Mary Kay home for consultation on the 800th anniversary of Feast of St Francis of Assisi. However, she was really needed to put signs on every room in Our Father's Mansion!
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019