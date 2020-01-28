|
Mary Misan
Red Bank - Mary Misan, 95 of Red Bank, passed away quietly on January 25, 2020. Mary was a communicant of St. James RC Church and was a member of the church choir. She was employed at Bell Laboratories from the time that it opened in Holmdel and also in West New York, NJ.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 1st from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service at 11 a.m., at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Entombment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020