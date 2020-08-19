Mary O'Dwyer White
Long Branch - Mary E. (O'Dwyer) White, 66, received her eternal wings on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after battling cancer. Mary was born and raised in West Long Branch. After spending a few years living in Puerto Rico and Florida, she settled in Long Branch where she raised her three children.
She was a hairstylist for 30 years and owned Wavelength's Hair Salon in Long Branch. Her jovial presence always made others laugh and feel welcome. Mary was an adventurous free spirit who loved to sail, surf, travel, bike and garden. She cared deeply about the environment, especially our oceans.
Mary's proudest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. She was a loving, dedicated, kind and supportive mother whose Irish Eyes were always smiling.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; Maurice and Mary O'Dwyer, brother; Patrick O'Dwyer, sisters; Eileen Lucarelli and Joan Winslett.
Surviving are her children; Michael White, Long Branch; Angela White-Radeschi and Gregory Radeschi, Highlands; Daniel and Stacey White, Matawan and two granddaughters, Everly and Teagan White. Siblings; Paul and Vilma O'Dwyer, Bridgewater; Kevin O'Dwyer, Michael O'Dwyer, Long Branch; Brother-in-law, Anthony Lucarelli, Oceanport; as well as her many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Fulfill NJ at https://fulfillnj.org/donate/
, formally known as the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean County.