Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Mary P. Bilotta

Mary P. Bilotta Obituary
Mary P. Bilotta

Oakhurst - Mary P. Bilotta, 97, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, formerly of Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Mary was a retired seamstress. She was a devoted daughter, and a dedicated aunt and mother figure to her niece, Paula. She loved to pass her free time knitting and made countless baby blankets, hats, scarves and sweaters for friends and family members. Mary was spunky, witty and right to the very last years of her life, enjoyed staying up into the early morning hours, celebrating holidays with great-nephew, Frankie and great-niece, Bethany, and their merry group of twenty-something friends. She will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francesco and Rosaria Bongarzone Bilotta and her sisters, Rose Orifici and Elizabeth D'Ambrisi.

Surviving are her brother, Anthony and his wife Elaine Bilotta. She also leaves a niece, Paula Borowsky and her husband Frank and their two children, Frankie and Bethany.

Services were held this past Saturday.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 25, 2019
