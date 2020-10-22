Mary P. Kennedy
Avon by the Sea - Mary Patricia Kennedy 82 of Avon by the Sea, NJ died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, summered at the shore before moving to Avon in 1993. Mary was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church, Avon, NJ. She was a special needs advocate and was instrumental in promoting positive change in that community throughout her life.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband James J. Kennedy in 2005 and her parents Michael and Mary O'Donnell. Surviving are her children, Megan Kennedy, Michael Kennedy and his wife Teri, James Kennedy, 5 grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Emma, Colin, Shea and her sister Frances Thomas. She also leaves her niece Kelly and nephew William.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3-5 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Elizabeth Church, Avon, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to The Arc of Monmouth (please indicate in the memo line Circles Club), 1158 Wayside Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.