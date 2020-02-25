Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mary P. Switz


1932 - 2020
Toms River - Mary P. Switz, 87, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25th at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was born August 27, 1932, in Ridgefield to Rocco and Rosalie Longo. She was a graduate of Dwight Morrow High School. She married Lester Switz in December of 1951. She touched the lives of many. Mary truly was a family woman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a devout Catholic. She is survived by a sister, Frances; her children Rocco, David & Suzanne; grandchildren David, Jessica, Jaclyn & Joey; great grandchildren Daniel, Kane and Marley. She is predeceased by her husband, Lester and siblings, Frank, Natale and Rosetta. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her. Those who's lives Mary touched are invited to Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. on Sunday, March 1st from 1-4 PM, Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 PM. Cremation will be Private. for further information go to www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
